JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — 1440 Foods is investing more than $60 million in a new production facility in Jeffersonville to expand its operations.

The sports and active nutrition company, jointly owned by 4x4 Capital and Bain Capital Private Equity, is renovating a 200,000-square-foot facility that will house offices, manufacturing spaces as well as new equipment.

The company’s brands include Pure Protein nutrition bars, MET-Rx meal replacements and Body Fortress protein powders.

“The opening of the Jeffersonville location is a significant milestone in our plan to make protein-rich snacking options accessible to as many people as possible,” said Alexandre Médicis, chairman of the board for 1440 Foods. “We considered several locations but found that Jeffersonville was perfect due to its proximity to major transportation channels and availability of a skilled and ready workforce. We look forward to becoming part of the Jeffersonville community, and we’re eager to expand our fantastic team in the coming months.”

The facility is supported by $3.7 million in incentive-based tax credits through the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and other partners including America Place and One Southern Indiana (1si).

The company said it expects the facility to be open by 2025.