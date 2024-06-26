MINNEAPOLIS — As part of C-suite executive changes, Target Corp. has named a new chief merchant to lead its food business.

Plans call for Lisa Roath, currently chief marketing officer, to become chief merchandising officer for food, essentials and beauty in early 2025, Target said. With her appointment to that role, Roath will take over from Rick Gomez, who is being promoted to chief commercial officer — overseeing all of Target’s merchandising — effective July 7. Also on that date, chief growth officer Christina Hennington is slated to begin an expanded role as chief strategy and growth officer.

Minneapolis-based Target said Roath will continue to serve “in full capacity” as chief marketing officer and report to Cara Sylvester, chief guest experience officer, until she starts in her new post early next year, at which time she will report to Gomez. In the meantime, Target said it will launch an external search for a new CMO.

Food and beverages accounted for 23%, or about $24.33 billion, of Target’s fiscal 2023 sales, up from 21%, or $22.59 billion, in fiscal 2022.

Roath has been executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Target since July 2023. She was elevated to the CMO post after three years as senior vice president of food and beverage merchandising, a role in which she oversaw all buying for the grocery business and led the mass retail chain’s rapid digital expansion in food, Target noted. Prior to that, she was vice president of essentials merchandising, supervising the baby, health and household commodities divisions, and established a new capability for optimizing pricing and promotional strategies, according to the company. She also served as lead architect in the transformation of Target’s merchandising organization, blending physical and digital buying functions, the retailer said.

Joining Target in 2006, Roath also has held director roles in merchandising strategy, household commodities and own-brand food and served as senior buyer for the bakery and garden categories.

“As we execute our 2024 plans and look to the future, we’re putting key leaders and capabilities in place to sustain profitable growth over the long term,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer. “Today’s announcement builds on our January appointment of Michael Fiddelke to chief operating officer and will further accelerate progress on our growth initiatives.

“As Rick takes on full oversight of merchandising, Christina will be dedicated to keeping our strategy consumer-centric, differentiated and future-focused. Lisa will be an important addition to Rick’s leadership team when she moves into her new role in 2025, bringing her prior experience and accomplishments leading our food and essentials businesses. In the meantime, we’ll conduct a thorough search for a top brand marketer to succeed Lisa and build on our strong marketing foundation.”

Gomez has been executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer at Target since February 2021. As chief commercial officer, he will report to Cornell and lead merchandising for Target’s apparel and accessories, home, hardlines, food, essentials and beauty product categories, as well as private brand sourcing and design and merchandising planning and capabilities.

Coming to Target in April 2013, Gomez spent nearly four years as senior vice president of marketing before becoming senior vice president and chief marketing officer in February 2017 and then chief marketing, digital and strategy officer in January 2020. He joined the retailer after years of managing multibillion-dollar consumer packaged goods brands at MillerCoors, PepsiCo and Quaker Oats.

Target credited Gomez as having “a significant impact” on its business and brand during his tenure at the company, including pivotal roles in the retailer’s strategy reset in 2017, Roundel advertising business launch in 2019 and recent food business growth. Target said that, as chief food, essentials and beauty officer, Gomez and his team repositioned the retailer as a leading food destination, citing “industry-leading growth” in the company’s Good & Gather and Favorite Day food and beverage brands.

When assuming the chief food and beverage officer role, Gomez took over the post from Stephanie Lundquist, who was named president of food and beverage — a newly created position at Target — in January 2019 after serving as chief human resources officer. She left the company in spring 2021.