CHICAGO — Mars Food & Nutrition, a business unit of Mars, Inc. has launched new innovations under Ben’s Original with Ben’s Original Street Food. The entrees, which are ready in 90 seconds when cooked in the microwave, feature four globally inspired flavors.

The flavors include Jamaican jerk-style red beans and rice with chicken; gumbo with chicken andouille sausage; fried rice with vegetables; and a bean and rice burrito bowl.

"With Ben's Original Street Food, we are offering delicious meals that suit their fast-paced lifestyles,” said Angie Madigan, vice president of marketing at Mars Food & Nutrition North America. “This innovation puts Ben's Original at the heart of the plate, not just the side. We are increasing our presence at retail stores."