CHICAGO — Mars, Inc. brand Seeds of Change is expanding its rice- and grain-based meal offerings with its new Super Grains line.

Super Grains may be added to any meal and are packaged in microwaveable 8-0z pouches that are ready to serve after 90 seconds, according to the company. The initial launch will include three flavor varieties:

Tuscan Herbs — a combination that features quinoa, wheat berries and pearl millet.

Indian Style — a globally-inspired flavor made with sorghum, quinoa and finer millet.

Smoky Southwest — a mix of amaranth, pearl millet, sorghum and quinoa.

“As ancient grains like millet and sorghum are becoming mainstream, Seeds of Change is committed to bringing these ingredients to the masses in a tasty and convenient way,” said Angie Madigan, vice president of marketing for Mars’ Food and Nutrition North America business unit. “We are excited to introduce Super Grains as a healthy, easy, and accessible option as we continue to live our purpose to deliver better food today for a better world tomorrow.”

Super Grains will be rolling out into Whole Foods Market locations nationwide starting in September, with plans to expand into additional national retailers in 2024.