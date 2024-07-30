KANSAS CITY — Pet food and treat manufacturers, as well as professionals involved in animal nutrition, ingredient development, food science, product development, food safety, processing and packaging technologies, are invited to attend the inaugural Pet Food Processing Exchange, an educational and networking event to be held Oct. 7 to 8 in Kansas City, at the InterContinental on the Country Club Plaza. Through this new in-person conference, Pet Food Processing magazine and parent company Sosland Publishing Company aim to unite industry influencers, thought leaders and decision makers by sharing strategies and best practices to help drive the pet food and treat industry forward.

“Pet Food Processing is the critical source of market intelligence in our industry — the industry relies on Pet Food Processing’s insights, updates and unbiased reporting on the market,” said Worth Turner, chief executive officer of Custom Veterinary Services and Pet Food Processing Exchange speaker. “For me and for our business, the Pet Food Processing Exchange offers a completely unique opportunity in the market to collaborate, learn and network with key contemporaries without the pressure of constantly selling and or being sold to. We are very excited and humbled to be a part of the inaugural event and look forward to many future events.”

The Pet Food Processing Exchange will allow professionals to come together and learn from experts in the industry.

“I am an avid supporter of having face-to-face exchanges where spontaneous concerns or questions can be voiced and information provided that assists in the overall processing parameters needed to make safe and quality pet food,” said Billie Johnson, Ph.D., food safety and regulatory compliance manager at BHJ North America and Pet Food Processing Exchange speaker. “And I have learned over the years that sometimes a conference setting allows for more innovative ideas to be expressed.”

Speakers presenting during the 1 ½-day event represent pet food processing organizations, industry associations and supplier companies. Other subject matter experts from the fields of animal nutrition, data analysis, supply chain logistics, legal, design and automation will share their knowledge on-stage.

“Our team has put together a compelling agenda of presentation topics ranging from ingredient formulation, supply chain challenges, exporting opportunities, recall protection, sustainable packaging and so much more that will be presented by many of the leading subject matter experts, processors and innovators in the industry,” said Dave Crost, publisher of Pet Food Processing. “The unique perspectives and insights that will be shared throughout the event will help everyone in the industry grow and innovate.”

The Pet Food Processing Exchange will kick off Monday, Oct. 7 at 8:00 a.m. with an opening session led by Michael Johnson, principal at BSM Partners. His session, “A Look at the Pet Food Industry — Today and Tomorrow” will take a broad look at today's pet food and treat industry, trends affecting the industry, and where things are headed. Next, Brittany White, Ph.D., senior director of product development, innovation and applied research at Simmons Pet Food, will share her insights about the new and existing ingredients that are finding their way into today’s pet food formulations in her session, “All About the Ingredients.”

Turner will discuss the essential qualities pet processors should look for in co-manufacturing partners in his session, “Finding Partners: Co-manufacturing Opportunities.” Jim Ritchie, chief executive officer of RedStone Logistics and instructor at the University of Kansas School of Business, will round out the morning with a presentation titled, “Supply Chain Challenges, Transportation and Industry Economics.”

Monday afternoon will feature Mallory Gaines, director of Market Access and Multilateral Affairs for the American Feed Industry Association speaking about “Global Market Opportunities: Expansion Through Exporting.” Andrea Binder, vice president of retail account development at NielsenIQ, will share how processors can use valuable data-driven insights to help guide product development and drive profitability in “Leveraging Data for Business Growth.”

Day One of the Pet Food Processing Exchange will culminate with the State of the Industry panel with leaders from the pet food and treat industry sharing their perspectives about the state of today’s ever-changing industry. The expert panel will include Jeremy Couture, director of business development – Pet Specialty Group for Nestlé Purina PetCare, Scott Krebs, president of Wenger Group, Amy Patterson, president of Petsource by Scoular, and Tom Rychlewski, vice president of Food and Beverage Operations for CRB.

While no one has a crystal ball to predict what’s around the corner for the pet food industry, Pet Food Processing has gathered some industry experts to share their thoughts about the “Plant of the Future” in the opening session of Day Two of the event. Tyler Cundiff, president of the Integrated Process Group at Gray, Billy Gillispie and Andy Daly, client delivery partners with Microsoft, and Brian Lakari, vice president of operations at Carnivore Meat Company, will help processors strategize about their long-term capital investments to develop the optimal blueprint for the plant of tomorrow.

Next, processors will learn how to keep products safe during and after processing in Johnson’s session, “Recall Protection and Prevention: Keeping Pets and Pet Food Safe.”

Ali Boden, senior packaging manager for the Pet Sustainability Coalition, will then discuss how pet food manufacturers can make conscious choices regarding packaging that’s right for their products and that align in terms of design, functionality and branding, all while considering the environmental impacts in her session, “Sustainability and Pet Food Packaging.” Next, Fang Shen, partner with Husch Blackwell, will highlight “Legal Considerations for Overseas Partnerships.”

Wrapping up the 1 ½ day event, sharing insights on “Emerging Trends in New Product Development,” Stephanie Clark, Ph.D., companion animal nutritionist for BSM Partners, will share the factors that are fueling the latest advancements in pet food, treats and supplements.

“As the pet food industry continues to embrace new ideas for improved quality, performance and sustainability, we should seek opportunities to share knowledge and identify best practices. Wenger is delighted to sponsor this inaugural event, and we look forward to being part of this ongoing discussion and exchange,” Krebs said.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to cultivate connections with speakers and other industry professionals during breakfast, lunch and networking breaks each day and at the cocktail reception following Monday’s presentations.

For more information about the Pet Food Processing Exchange agenda, speakers and activities surrounding the event, visit petfoodprocessingexchange.net.