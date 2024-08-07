Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Commercial baking has traditionally been slower than other industries to adopt automation. But as production demands have heightened and labor shortages have worsened since the pandemic, that’s all changed.

“The drive to remain competitive requires us to be as efficient as possible to get product to our customers at the lowest cost possible,” said Akeem Babatunde, senior director of supply chain at The Kroger Co., Cincinnati.

“The cost of automation has become more reasonable,” he added. “As the cost has come down the return on investment for automation is getting better.”

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Babatunde shares how the industry is embracing automation and a mindset of continuous improvement, as well as how this can influence bakers’ approach to IBIE, held Sept. 13-17, 2025 in Las Vegas.

“My definition of continuous improvement is finding ways to make things better and making better things,” Babatunde explained. “At the end of the day we’re trying to be better every day in how we do our work and how we provide products to the customer.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn how bakers are unlocking efficiencies and boosting business through automation and continuous improvement.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

