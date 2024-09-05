Quietly under the radar, pies are undergoing a major transformation in consumers’ minds. The category is experiencing heightened participation from bakers and food processors in the savory segment as the popularity of pot pies and other easy-to-make, homestyle products take center stage during a greater number of snacking and meal occasions.

“In general, the savory market is in a growth spurt, and we are supplying more pot pie lines than we have in our history,” said Rick Hoskins, chief executive officer of Colborne Foodbotics. “Within the category, we are also seeing an increase in larger family-size pot pies, rather than traditional, single-serve, smaller products. With respect to handheld products, the highest growth category from our perspective is automation requirements for empanadas.”

At the same time, meat-, cheese- and vegetarian-filled handheld pastries are competing in the broader savory pie segment and expanding their presence in retail and foodservice channels.

That’s because busy consumers are seeking grab-and-go options as well as venturing into classic European, spicier Caribbean and other globally influenced products that provide alternatives to classic quick-service restaurant fare.

“We are seeing customers looking to widen their reach by consuming pies for meals rather than desserts,” observed John McIsaac, vice president, strategic business development, Reiser. “We are also seeing a reemphasis on smaller pies such as handheld pies, which then trickle into Jamaican pies, empanadas and other turnover-type products.”

Moreover, consumers are seeking bite-sized snacks for special occasions, whether they’re summer parties or fall gatherings for a favorite sporting event.

“We have seen many customers producing an English meat pasty and more traditional chicken pot pies,” said John Giacoio, Rheon USA. “We even have customers making seafood pies and bites. These products range in size from just an ounce or two hors d’oeuvre to a very large, single-serve handheld item.”

Such resurgence for these comfort foods has reinvigorated the investment in automated systems that can create sturdier doughs and fillings that include various proteins, cheeses, vegetables, gravies, sauces and more, noted Peter Spinelli, president and general manager, Rondo.

In fact, they’ve become the fastest-growing equipment requests at the company.

“The combination of delicious fillings held together by an equally appetizing baked or fried dough makes for an enjoyable meal or snack,” he explained. “We see this trend continuing and believe they will soon be more common at stadium venues and in lunchboxes as well.”

Automation also plays a vital role for bakers and food manufacturers who are creating labor-saving sweet and savory products for the in-store bakery and foodservice channels.

“As consumers seek convenience, grocery stores now offer half-pies, while foodservice establishments warm up slices of quiche, and the demand for individual servings continues to rise,” said Neil Johnson, sales manager for Eastern North America, FoodTools. “Pre-portioned products have become more imperative than ever before. By integrating automated technology, wholesale production plants have witnessed improved efficiency and decreased reliance on manual labor.”

Today’s changing consumer attitudes have blurred the lines between a meal and a snack. Bakers and food manufacturers who develop new products to satisfy these shifting behaviors will savor the day they ventured beyond the sweet dessert segment into the broader pie category.

This article is an excerpt from the August 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature one Pie Processing, click here.