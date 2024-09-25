SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Macaroni and cheese pasta company Goodles has named Chris Hall as its chief financial officer. Hall joins Goodles from Sovos Brands, where he led its portfolio of such brands as Michael Angelo’s, noosa and also led Rao’s through the acquisition by Campbell Soup Co. for $2.7 billion.

Before Sovos, Hall most recently was CFO at Nutrabolt and earlier was CFO at Sabra Dipping Co, LLC. Prior to Sabra he was with PepsiCo, Inc., primarily in the company’s Frito-Lay unit, where he held several financial roles. Hall also was CFO for Quaker Foods.

He received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Indiana University Bloomington and a master of business administration in finance from The University of Texas at Austin.

“Goodles is experiencing explosive growth, and we're just getting started,” said Jen Zeszut, co-founder and chief executive officer of Goodles. “Goodles is only in a fraction of the total possible doors; we are rapidly growing the SKU count in nearly every account we're in, and our new Squeezy Cheese format is a whole new, giant subcategory for us — with yet more innovation to come. … Bringing Chris Hall on board is an exciting step forward for us. Chris’s extensive and spot-on experience makes him a powerhouse partner to help drive our continued success.”