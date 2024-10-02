MONTREAL — Lallemand Inc. acquired the CerealTech Pte Ltd. bakery ingredients business from its founding and investor shareholders. Lallemand will integrate the business and associated employees into Lallemand Baking Solutions (LBS).

“I believe that the combination of CerealTech experience, passion and commitment to the baking industry, with Lallemand’s own ingredients portfolio, industrial application knowledge and innovation capabilities, will benefit our respective customers,” said Mario Pires, president and general manager of LBS. “As such, together, we will be even better placed to meet our customers’ requirements. We see the capabilities of the CerealTech team, its baking application know-how, its geographical footprint and its strong brand recognition as very complementary to our current business and a strong foundation for LBS growth in these regions.”

CerealTech will continue to operate from Singapore under its existing branding and with its current operations and commercial teams.

“CerealTech is looking forward to being part of the Lallemand family as this will give us even better innovation capabilities to serve the baking industry, strengthening our established foundation in the markets we operate,” said Foo Ko Kin, founder and chief executive officer of CerealTech.