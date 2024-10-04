MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX) has been renamed MIAX Future Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures), according to parent company Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH).

The fully electronic, vertically integrated futures exchange and clearing house will be registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), listing and trading futures and options on future products for MIH, the holding company said. MGEX flagship Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) futures and options will be rebranded as Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat futures and options in conjunction with the name change.

“Although MGEX has a successful legacy in the futures industry, the new name reflects our strategy to broaden the range of futures and options products we list on the exchange,” said Troy Kane, president of MIAX Futures. “The new MIAX Futures Onyx matching engine, which we plan to roll out in 2025, will provide us with a powerful platform to offer innovative agricultural and financial futures products to the marketplace.”

MIH bought MGEX in 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary.