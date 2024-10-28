BEDFORD PARK, ILL. — Lakeview Farms, a portfolio company of CapVest, plans to acquire Raymundo’s Food Group, LLC from AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC, a lower middle-market investment firm focused on companies in the consumer products and strategic sectors.

Raymundo’s was founded in 1997 as a Hispanic-inspired snack brand in the United States, featuring a wide array of refrigerated foods such as flan, gelatin and pudding. The company’s products are primarily available through mass market retail and “authentic brand positioning that resonates with families spanning multiple generations,” AUA said.

Lakeview Farms, LLC, meanwhile, was founded in 1988 as a food manufacturer that has grown to provide convenient dips, desserts and specialty products.

“We anticipate that Raymundo’s will be a highly accretive addition to the Lakeview Farms’ portfolio, and it should further expand their snack offering and breadth of Hispanic-inspired foods,” said Robert Rosales, chief executive officer of Raymundo’s. “Lakeview Farms’ capabilities and resources will enable the Raymundo’s brand to continue expanding into new retail locations and new channels.”

The AUA Private Equity was led by its vice president, Charles DeVries, and its associate, Luke Phillips, with McDermott Will & Emery acting as legal advisers for the company. Intrepid Investment Bankers acted as the exclusive financial adviser for Raymundo’s.