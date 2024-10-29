As bakers look for fat and oil ingredients that provide more than just functionality and flavor, whether its nutritional value or sustainability claims, much of that comes down to sourcing and technical expertise.

“Bakers can ensure their products uphold functionality and flavor by working with a supplier that provides a comprehensive offering, from ingredient attributes and supply to value adds and cost efficacy,” said Michelle Peitz, technical solutions and marketing, refined oils, ADM. “We understand that increasing nutritional content could affect a product’s shelf life. If a specific fat, oil or blend doesn’t work in a formulation, then it’s not an option.”

Having a wide range of different oils at one’s disposal allows bakers to blend options that can deliver different nutritional profiles, functionality and even address issues of cost.

“We custom blend hundreds of different oils to produce the desired results while holding costs down and ensuring customer satisfaction. Costs can be maintained by such blends,” said Joe Loveshe, sales representative at Columbus Vegetable Oils. “We also provide ongoing educational resources and training to help optimize ingredient use. … We are always looking for ways of reducing our customer costs while improving their products.”

AAK also offers specially formulated blends of these ingredients to address both cost and ingredient performance. With a wide variety of fat and oil raw materials as well as processing capabilities, AAK can develop blends of these ingredients with zero trans fats and lower saturated fats.

“By blending different types of fats and oils, we can create cost-effective solutions that maintain desired attributes like flavor, texture and stability,” said Jackie Steffey, senior customer innovation manager, AAK USA Inc.

Bunge provides bakers a portfolio of shortenings and margarines that have been specially formulated to meet a variety of needs bakers may have: ingredient statements, nutritional requirements, functionality, claims or processing needs.

“We offer formulations leveraging different oils for such things as our customers’ varying nutritional requirements, such as reduced saturates,” said Kathleen McAleenan, senior marketing manager, food ingredients, Bunge. “Our products can also address the rise and significance of clean label trends across multiple food categories, including with our bakery customers.”

Troy Boutte, vice president of innovation, AB Mauri North America, noted that one way to reduce costs is to use lower levels of more expensive fats and oils. The ingredient supplier developed new solutions for reducing fat in yeast-raised donuts and crackers.

“This technology reduces cost by reducing surface tension thereby increasing functionality of the fats and oils,” Boutte said. “Ultimately, fat uptake in donuts is reduced and lower levels of fats can be added to cracker doughs while maintaining eating quality.”

For sustainability needs, it really does come down to responsible sourcing. Different certifications, such as RSPO, have been created to foster transparency in the supply chain and hold stakeholders accountable to both the environment and the farmers working to harvest palm.

“AAK offers sustainable solutions that are responsibly sourced, all the way from mass balance certification to segregated along with non-GMO varieties,” Steffey explained.

Mass balance certification allows certified and non-certified materials to be mixed and shipped together, according to the Rainforest Alliance. This allows industries to scale up sustainability efforts faster. A product can use a Rainforest Alliance certification label if it purchases as much raw materials from a certified farm as it uses. Segregated prevents cross-contamination between non-certified and certified ingredients.

For shelf life extension, antioxidants can be added to fat and oil ingredients to delay lipid oxidation. This helps bakers save costs on wasted ingredients and finished products.

“By delaying or controlling lipid oxidation, shelf life can be improved, maintaining quality sensory characteristics that keep consumers coming back for more,” said Marie Shen, associate innovation scientist, Kemin Food Technologies. “Kemin’s oxidation control solutions vary by application but have both synthetic and natural offerings, depending on the baked goods’ brand.”