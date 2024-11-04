Bakers attending iba in Düsseldorf, Germany, next May 18-22, will be looking to technology to solve or at least ease many of the challenges they’re facing. Automation has become a way to ease the reliance on labor, reduce costs through efficiency, and improve product quality and consistency. Both Julia Scharfenberger, public and media relations manager, iba, and Susann Seidemann, director of iba, expect to see advances in technology like robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) have a strong presence in the exhibit halls.

“We are focused on AI and robots and other topics of automation because it’s helping the industry address the lack of employees,” Seidemann said. “The increasing degree of automation is one of the biggest challenges and opportunities for the industry.”

Automation isn’t limited to just industrial bakeries, either. Scharfenberger pointed out that digitalization and automation, including AI, can show up in the retail bakeries as well to solve for lack of front-of-house staff.

“Some ideas have already emerged at iba 2023, such as the digital bakery, AI-based software solutions for purchasing, robots to support the bakery, a 24/7 machine to buy goods and much more.” she said. “I think this is going to be developing. It started in 2023 as an important topic, and we’re excited to see what new technology will show up because iba is the place where companies premiere new products.”

In addition to solving for lack of labor, Seidemann expects to see technology that can help with the high cost of energy that is particularly impacting European bakers and can help companies around the world meet their climate change goals.

While based in Europe, iba boasts a robust international attendance with visitors from 150 countries represented. Everything from education to signage is presented in English, and the content is aimed to address challenges facing bakers and suppliers from around the world. Seidemann and her team have made it a point to travel the world in the lead-up to the show to ensure that they remain in contact with the various baking industry organizations around the world, whether that’s the Americas, Taipei or Istanbul.

“We’re visiting different shows all over the world so we can be in touch with all our exhibitors, associations and attendees,” she said.

Seidemann anticipates iba will provide the global baking industry a place to come together, celebrate the industry and learn from one another.

“I hope people take away new ideas, contacts, innovations,” she said. “Our goal is that they find solutions to the challenges in their day-to-day business, and they take away totally new insights on a topic that they never considered before. We can bring the entire industry together and with such a diversity of exhibitors, experts, lectures and venues, we have the topics and best practices the industry is looking for. iba is the place to be in May next year.”

Despite more than 90% booking of exhibitor floor space, companies can still book exhibitor space now, and attendee tickets will be available at the end of the year.

This article is an excerpt from the October 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire iba 2025 preview, click here.