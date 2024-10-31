When bakers are switching to fat and oils solutions with additional value, such as nutritional improvements or sustainable sourcing, they must ensure that functionality and flavor are not lost with the switch. That will require some technical expertise and testing.

“Prioritizing where added value is needed might sometimes require compromising on other factors,” said Michelle Peitz, technical solutions and marketing, refined oils, ADM. “For instance, prioritizing a nutritional target could shorten the shelf life. We help bakers fully understand the big picture. Besides our fats and oils capabilities, ADM has the vast resources and expertise to consider the system as a whole and address all aspects of the formulation. We aid customers in prioritizing the best solution while ensuring they are aware of potential implications, so they are as prepared as possible when their finished product launches in the marketplace.”

Jackie Steffey, senior customer innovation manager, AAK USA Inc., recommended that bakers assess the functional properties their product needs first and then select alternatives that will meet those.

“AAK’s team of experts provides technical support and training to help bakers get the most out of their ingredients,” she said. “This includes guidance on fats and oils optimal usage levels, handling and storage practices to ensure maximum efficiency and performance.”

It’s through technical expertise that bakers can fully understand how their formulations will respond to a fat or oil ingredient or a solution that offers some additional value, like nutrition, sustainability or shelf life extension.

“As bakers know, ingredient swapping isn’t always as easy as it sounds as one change could tweak the formula enough to function differently,” said Marie Shen, associate innovation scientist, Kemin Food Technologies. “Understanding ingredient interactions will help bakers predict what changes to expect when trialing a new formula. Better predictions can also be made from a molecular level by understanding the fatty acid profile, solid fat content, etc. of the fats and/or oils used.”

Ashley Beech, bakery applications development manager, Corbion, recommended sensory evaluation paired with analytical testing methods throughout the shelf life of a finished product will enable bakers to see how a new formulation will present itself over time. This ensures that the finished product maintains the desired and expected functionality and flavor.

It’s important during testing that bakers pay attention to a new ingredient’s impact on key elements, said Joe Loveshe, sales representative at Columbus Vegetable Oils. Noting the effect on texture, flavor and overall quality will allow formulators to identify necessary adjustments to ensure finished product remains in spec.

Dawn Foods’ team of technical experts can help bakers optimize their formulation as well as production.

“Through troubleshooting and collaboration, the technical experts may suggest adjustments to equipment settings or recipes to optimize performance,” said Mike Hogberg, director, commodity procurement, Dawn Foods.

Even when reformulating for cost optimization, technical experts can offer new strategies to help bakers reduce their costs.

“Our technical experts will impart their knowledge to assist in reformulating to lower cost solutions without impairing functionality and all-important sensory aspects of the finished baked goods,” said John J. Miller, chief executive officer, Patco Products. “We are also, in some cases, able to offer raw material options with our emulsifiers that will provide the added benefit of cost savings when one particular oil type is more costly than another.”

John Neddersen, principal food scientist, IFF, recommended one way to lower the cost of fats and oils is to use emulsifiers to reduce the amount of fat needed.

“For example, bakers could use DATEM to lower the fat needed in crackers and cookies,” he said. “Bakers might also reduce the cost of their frying fat by using a less hydrogenated oil and then add antioxidants to keep a similar shelf life. If fat is reduced, flavors might be added to keep a similar fat taste in the product.”

Bakers have a wide range of value-adds to choose from when it comes to their fats and oil ingredients, whether they are searching for improved labels, nutrition, shelf life or reduced costs. Whatever the value bakers are looking for, the technical expertise of ingredient suppliers is on stand-by to ensure that finished product quality remains the same or even improves.