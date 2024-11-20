WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion Inc. and Lantmännen, an agricultural cooperative owned by approximately 18,000 Swedish farmers and a Northern European agriculture company focusing on bioenergy, food and ingredients with grain as its major focus, are working together to provide the European market with “sustainably sourced pea protein isolates.”

“This partnership allows us to leverage our combined strengths to deliver superior, sustainably sourced pea protein isolates that meet the evolving needs of the global market,” said Mike O’Riordan, senior vice president of texture and healthful solutions in EMEA at Ingredion.

The partnership also includes Lantmännen investing approximately $105,870 million (€100 million) in a facility in Sweden, which will be completed in 2027.

Lantmännen said it also will partner with Ingredion to develop a plant-based protein isolates portfolio focusing on yellow peas.

“Ingredion’s extensive market reach and deep expertise in process engineering and product development perfectly complements our vertically integrated production capabilities,” said Lars-Gunnar Edh, executive vice president of Lantmännen Energy Sector and chief executive officer of Lantmännen Biorefineries.