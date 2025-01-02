CHICAGO — The first day of every calendar year often has many consumers making a resolution to lose weight and get in shape. In years past, many followed such trending diets as Atkins, keto and Whole 30. This year, it’s about tricking the body into feeling full by manipulating the satiety hormone known as glucagon-like peptide-1, or simply GLP-1.

GLP-1 is made by the small intestine. It stimulates insulin production and lowers blood sugar levels. It also slows stomach emptying and reduces the levels of hunger hormones. The former function is why medications that mimic GLP-1, also known as semaglutides, are given to those with type 2 diabetes. The latter is fueling many varied food and beverage innovations.

“It has been over a year since the food industry finally woke up to the threats and opportunities of the new class of anti-obesity medications (AOMs), such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound,” said Nicholas Fereday, executive director-food and consumer trends, Rabobank, New York. “Both the demand and supply of these drugs have exceeded all expectations and the momentum driving the market suggests they are highly likely to become a permanent feature of the food landscape.

“The impact of these drugs on the food industry is real. The challenge for the food industry is to figure out how to respond to that and unlock some of the opportunities these drugs create.”

To do so, the food industry needs to embrace the fact that users of AOMs eat less and have changed their eating habits. Nearly four out of five AOM users report feeling fuller more quickly, according to research from the Brightfield Group, Chicago. Three out of four are eating less in general, and when they do eat, are eating smaller meals. Snacking and binging are both down; users are not craving food, specifically sweets.

“People on these drugs not only eat less (20% to 30% fewer calories) and consequently lose body weight (about 15% to 20%), but they are choosing to eat different foods, often times healthier ones,” Fereday said. “Because they are eating less food, there is a greater interest in the nutrient density of food. This includes more fruits and vegetables, as well as protein foods to maintain muscle mass.”

The global market for AOMs may reach $100 billion by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs Research, New York. With the surge in use, there is now a new sector of consumers with distinct needs.

Chicago-based ADM conducted consumer research using its ADM Outside Voice platform and found 74% of AOM users are open to trying new foods and 83% are cooking more at home.

Consumers taking AOMs pay more attention to a product’s protein content, total carbohydrates, added sugar content and fiber content, according to ADM Outside Voice. The consumers are intentionally increasing their intake of plant-based proteins, fiber and probiotics/prebiotics.

Food companies are slowly starting to respond, as Fereday pointed out. Starting in January 2025, 26 products in the Healthy Choice line from Conagra Brands, Chicago, will feature an “on track” badge, indicating the products are high in protein, low in calories and a good source of fiber, making them GLP-1 friendly.

Back in September, Nestle USA, Solon, Ohio, introduced the Vital Pursuit brand of frozen meals for users of AOMs. The meals are portion-controlled and nutrient-enriched to support weight management goals.

More recently Nestle Global, Vevey, Switzerland, began test marketing its Boost pre-meal hunger support drink. The shot-style beverage comes in a 4.2-oz shelf-stable bottle and provides 10 grams of protein, 45 calories and 1 gram of sugar. It is sweetened with acesulfame potassium. When consumed 10 to 30 minutes before a meal, the special formula based on whey proteins, helps promote the body’s natural production of GLP-1 in response to a meal, according to the company.

About a year ago, Abbott, Abbott Park, Ill., introduced Protality, a high-protein nutrition shake that features a blend of fast- and slow-digesting dairy proteins (milk protein concentrate and calcium caseinate) designed to feed muscles for up to seven hours. The beverages were intended to help preserve muscle mass during weight loss. High-protein consumption also can support weight loss maintenance.

“We’re serving a new group of people who may be at a higher nutritional risk because they may be overweight or have obesity and use weight loss medications,” said Hakim Bouzamondo, division vice president of nutrition research and development at Abbott. “It’s critical for adults on weight loss regimens to prioritize good nutrition to ensure they get enough micronutrients and protein to preserve muscle mass while consuming limited calories. Abbott intends to develop additional science-backed nutrition products and conduct clinical research to address the targeted nutrition needs of people losing weight.”