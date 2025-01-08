SABETHA, KAN. — LaVon Wenger, son of Lou Wenger, one of Wenger Manufacturing’s founders, died on Dec. 29, 2024. He was 89.

Wenger began his career at Wenger Manufacturing in 1955 after studying engineering at Kansas State University. In 1977, he was named president and led the company, along with his cousin Don, to achieve global success. Through the years, Wenger used his intuition and foresight to develop numerous innovations for extrusion cooking technology, especially for pet food processing. He held 44 US patents.

“LaVon’s fingerprints are evident each day in the various solutions used by Wenger customers around the world,” said Scott Krebs, president of Wenger Group. “Many of his pioneering concepts over the years have become today’s industry standards. His legacy continues to provide an example for us to be caring, fair and respectful toward others. We are truly blessed to have known and worked with such a wonderful person, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the Wenger family.”

Wenger lived his entire life in the town of Sabetha, Kan. This is where Wenger Manufacturing was founded in 1935 and continues as the company’s global headquarters today. For decades, he dedicated his time and talents to various community organizations to help Sabetha and neighboring towns become great places to live, work and raise a family.