RACINE, WIS. — Butter Buds Inc. introduced Cocoa Butter Buds. According to the company, this concentrated powder is made with real cocoa fat that provides formulators with a cost-effective alternative to cocoa powder and closely mimics delicious, real-chocolate flavor, which is ever-important as cocoa prices reach historic highs.

“Cocoa Butter Buds uses our proprietary enzyme modification and real cocoa fats from the cocoa bean to create a concentrated ingredient solution that helps manufacturers improve chocolate flavor in their formulations at a fraction of the cost of chocolate,” said Michael Ivey, national sales director, Butter Buds Inc. “Rich chocolate flavor is based on an ideal ratio of cocoa fat to cocoa solids, and chocolate flavorings with imbalanced ratios make it challenging for formulators to add enough cocoa fat to balance flavors without adversely affecting texture and nutritional profiles while also keeping costs affordable. Using Cocoa Butter Buds, formulators can cost-effectively achieve the elusive real-chocolate flavor consumers are sure to love without breaking the bank.”

Cocoa Butter Buds rounds out chocolate flavor and adds rich, longer-lasting cocoa fat notes to any food or beverage where cocoa powder is used, said the company.

With low cost-in-use rates, typically 0.5%, Cocoa Butter Buds creates the taste and texture consumers desire with cost optimization with minimal formulation and nutritional profile adjustments.

“Anywhere you use cocoa powder, you can use Cocoa Butter Buds, from snacks and baked goods to beverages and more,” Ivey said. “It’s an easy-to-use, water-soluble solution that helps manufacturers improve chocolate flavor like never before. It contributes less than 0.07% fat to the final formulation yet provides complete chocolate flavor without adding significant fat or cost and is also kosher and halal certified.”