ST. PAUL, MINN. — CHS Inc., a US farmer-owned cooperative and global agribusiness, plans to expand and upgrade its grain facility in Warren, Minn., doubling its storage capacity to nearly 4 million bus for handling corn, soybeans and spring wheat.

The facility, managed by CHS Northern Grain area operations, will add a pair of 737,000-bu steel bins and three smaller bins totaling 460,000 bus, and a high-speed receiving pit and increased drying capacity of up to 200,000 bus per day, CHS said. Construction is slated to begin in summer 2025 and is tentatively scheduled for completion in early 2026.

“Investing here ties into other infrastructure investments we’ve made recently to build out a strategic network of grain shuttle loaders that connects those growers and their grain to the global market,” said Rick Dusek, executive vice president, ag retail, distribution and transportation for CHS. “With more direct access to grain in the region, CHS can deliver more of our owners’ grain to export markets and end users, creating more value for American farmers.”

The Warren expansion is expected to enhance grain market access for farmers in the Red River Valley region who use the facility, which sits on two major rail lines connecting to the Pacific Northwest and Mexico export markets, as well as domestic markets, according to CHS.

“Farmers in this region are strong supporters of the cooperative system, and upgrading this facility positions CHS to enhance customer experience,” said Ryan Anderson, senior director of operations at CHS. “As we more than double the facility’s grain storage and significantly increase receiving and drying capacity, this should lead to reduced load times and faster, more efficient service during harvest.”

With 230 grain storage facilities and 403 million bus of licensed grain storage, CHS is the second largest grain handling company in North America as listed in Sosland Publishing Co.’s 2025 Grain & Milling Annual. The cooperative also recently acquired West Central Ag Services and expanded facilities at Erskine, Minn., and Drayton and Kindred, ND.

CHS serves customers in 65 countries and employs about 10,000 people worldwide, providing crop inputs, market access and risk management services. The CHS agronomy, grains, foods and energy businesses recorded revenues of about $39 billion in fiscal year 2024.