HUNT VALLEY, MD. – McCormick & Co.’s 25th annual Flavor Forecast has identified Aji Amarillo as its 2025 flavor of the year. Aji Amarillo, which also translates to yellow Chile pepper in English, is a pepper native to South America and features fruity, tropical notes and moderate heat, according to the company.

McCormick also has launched Aji Amarillo seasoning for a limited time online beginning early February.

“We continue to see younger generations explore creative ways to spice up their foods so we love that this year's flavor of the year, Aji Amarillo, is providing the perfect gateway for consumers to explore and expand their palate,” said Tabata Gomez, chief marketing officer at McCormick.

The Flavor Forecast 25th also identified tropical flavors, charred and smoked, and “deliciously unexpected” as flavor trends for the upcoming year.

Tropical fruits, seafood and island and beach cuisines are trending within the tropical trend. Culinary techniques for charred and smoked may emphasize the natural characteristics of a dish or ingredient, McCormick said.

The “deliciously unexpected” trend may reimagine familiar ingredients and feature deliciously unexpected combinations.