SAN FRANCISCO — Eat Just Inc. is expanding its protein manufacturing operations. The company announced plans to acquire a 30,000-square-foot facility and 40 acres of land in Appleton, Minn.

The plant has operated as Del Dee Foods, a custom spray drying facility, for more than 30 years. Just partnered with Del Dee Foods last year to scale up production of its mung bean-based egg alternative, Just Egg. The facility is now responsible for a majority of Just’s protein processing.

“To make our mission happen, we need to scale,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive officer at Just. “Separating the protein from the bean requires talent, proprietary processing and a supportive community. We found all that and more in Appleton.”

Just already has invested millions of dollars in processing equipment for the site with plans for future expansion.

“Having Just acquire our facility is a win-win for everyone, including the city of Appleton,” said John Droogsma, production manager and co-owner at Del Dee Foods. “In one year, we have doubled our staff and Just has plans to continue that trend.”