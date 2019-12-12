GERMANTOWN, WIS. — First Choice Ingredients, Germantown, has introduced a toasted cheese line that includes toasted cheddar and toasted Parmesan concentrates. They are available in paste and powder form and at a variety of concentration levels.

“Our partners are constantly looking for unique, authentic, on-trend cheese and dairy ingredients that will take their formulations to the next level,” said Roger Mullins, vice-president and chief operating officer of First Choice Ingredients. “Our toasted Parmesan and toasted cheddar cheese concentrates are the perfect solution because they add a subtle yet impactful layer of complexity to a variety of applications, including soups, sauces, dressings, prepared meals and sides, seasonings, baked goods and so much more. From mild flavor nuances like sautéed or caramelized notes to more distinct characteristics like charred or burnt, our concentrates can boost flavor and give manufacturers the competitive edge their customers are looking for.”