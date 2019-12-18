DEERFIELD, ILL. — Minsok Pak has been named executive vice-president, chief strategy and transformation officer for Mondelez International, Inc. He will be responsible for strategic growth opportunities, including mergers and acquisitions, new business and digital transformation initiatives. He also will lead SnackFutures, the company’s innovation and venture hub.

Prior to joining Mondelez, Mr. Pak was chief strategy and innovation officer for Target Corp., Minneapolis. Before joining Target Corp., he was senior vice-president of retail/shopper marketing and channel development at The Lego Group, London.

Mr. Pak will report to Dirk Van de Put, chairman and chief executive officer of Mondelez International.

“Minsok brings extensive international experience developing and implementing enterprise strategies and growth initiatives in the consumer and retail sectors,” Mr. Van de Put said. “His track record of accelerating growth and driving transformation, together with his detailed understanding of the global consumer landscape, will be an asset to Mondelez International as we continue to lead the future of snacking.”

Mr. Pak replaces Timothy Cofer, who left Mondelez International to become c.e.o. of Central Garden & Pet, Walnut Creek, Calif., a producer and distributor of lawn, garden and pet supplies.