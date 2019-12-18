EDISON, N.J. — AAK USA, Inc. has added three people that will be based at its headquarters in Edison. William (Bill) Troy has been named senior director of U.S. manufacturing operations. Ryan Branch has been named senior marketing manager, and Jessica Madden has been named marketing analyst.

Mr. Troy has more than 20 years of global operations and engineering management experience. Most recently he was chief operating officer with IOI/Bunge Loders Croklaan. He previously held manufacturing, operations, continuous improvement and engineering management positions with ConAgra Foods (now Conagra Brands), the Stepan Company and several biofuels refinery companies.

He received a master of business administration degree from Farleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J., and a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. Mr. Troy serves on the board of several professional associations, including the Institute of Shortenings and Edible Oils based in Washington and the Three Rivers Manufacturers’ Association based in Joliet, Ill.

Mr. Branch has more than 15 years of global business experience working with a variety of ingredients, food, flavor and fragrance products. Most recently he worked with Mitsui & Co. He received dual bachelor of arts degrees from Michigan State University in international studies and east Asian studies. He received a master of business administration degree in marketing management from DePaul University in Chicago.

Ms. Madden has nine years of experience in business-to-business marketing with a background in working with agencies and trade shows. She has a degree in marketing and merchandising from LIM College in New York City.