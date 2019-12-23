UZWIL, SWITZERLAND — Bakels Group, a manufacturer and distributor of bakery ingredients and application solutions, has acquired the flour ingredient business of the Bühler Group. As part of the transaction, 70 employees of Bühler Guangzhou are moving to the new owner with immediate effect. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

All shares of China-based Bühler Bangsheng Food Ingredients (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd. have been signed over to Bakels Group.

“With Bakels, we have found an excellent owner and strategic partner for flour ingredient solutions,” said Johannes Wick, chief executive officer of Bühler’s Grains & Food business.

Rothenburg, Switzerland-based Bakels has more than 2,750 employees. Its focus is on ingredients for bakery and confectionery.

“Flour ingredients have been a missing link in our portfolio so far,” said Armin Ulrich, chairman of Bakels. “We are excited to close that gap now by taking over Bühler’s well-positioned business and strengthen our position in China.”

Bakels will partner with Bühler to develop the flour ingredients business, Mr. Ulrich said. The two companies will partner to offer flour ingredient solutions under Bakels’ lead to milling and bakery customers.

Bühler has been active within the flour ingredient business since 2010.

“Bühler has been active in the flour ingredients business to understand the entire value chain in order to provide better consulting capabilities throughout the life cycle of assets,” Mr. Wick said. “Now we can do this even better, thanks to our professional partner who is active in a large array of segments. We are convinced that this business can unleash its full potential on a global scale, with Bakels as owner and Bühler as a strategic partner.”