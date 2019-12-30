TORONTO – Axel Schwan has been named regional president of Tim Hortons for Latin America at Restaurant Brands International, Inc. Mr. Schwan, who was named regional president of the brand for Canada and the United States in October, will now assume responsibility for all three regions.

An eight-year veteran of Restaurant Brands, Mr. Schwan was previously global chief marketing officer for the Tim Hortons brand and before that was c.m.o. for the Burger King brand. He joined the company as Burger King’s marketing director for Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2011 and was promoted to vice-president of marketing and communications for Burger King EMEA in 2012. Earlier in his career, Mr. Schwan spent five years with Danone S.A. as a senior brand manager and marketing manager, and before that he was a brand manager at Unilever P.L.C.

“I am very proud to welcome Axel to the leadership team,” said Jose Cil, chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands International. “I have worked closely with him in Europe, the U.S. and now in Canada, and he has proven himself to be a valuable leader of our Tim Hortons business, as well as a strong leader of people and teams.”

Additionally, Alex Macedo, president of Tim Hortons, has decided to leave the company in March 2020. He will remain with the company until then to help facilitate a smooth transition.

“Alex was invaluable in establishing a strong growth trajectory for Burger King in the United States and led Tim Hortons through a period of transition earlier last year,” Mr. Cil said. “Alex has all our best wishes as he leaves R.B.I.”