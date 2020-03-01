MEXICO CITY — Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., a business unit of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., has acquired the Lender’s Bagels business from Conagra Brands, Inc., Chicago. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes the Lender’s brand and a manufacturing plant in Mattoon, Ill. Conagra Brands acquired the Lender’s Bagels business when it bought Pinnacle Foods, Inc. in 2018. Pinnacle Foods had owned the business since 2003.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., also owns and operates the Thomas’ grain-based foods business, which includes bagels in its product portfolio.