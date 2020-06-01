WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. is starting the new year with downsizing … of its donuts. The chain is now serving Original Glazed Mini Doughnuts, smaller versions of its four most popular donuts “to help fans keep their New Year’s resolutions,” the company said.

The tiny treats are miniature versions of Krispy Kreme’s original glazed, chocolate iced glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and strawberry iced with sprinkles donuts. Each donut contains fewer than 100 calories.

“Too many people bail on their New Year’s resolutions before they are even halfway through January,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme. “That’s no good. Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it. So, we miniaturized our most popular donuts. A little Krispy Kreme goes a long way.”

Original Glazed Mini Doughnuts will be a permanent addition to the Krispy Kreme menu.