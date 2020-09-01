THOMASVILLE, GA. — Stephanie B. Tillman has been named chief legal counsel at Flowers Foods, Inc. She succeeds Stephen R. Avera, who retired Dec. 31, 2019. The transition was announced in May 2019 and is in accordance with the company’s management succession plan, Flowers Foods said.

In her new role, Ms. Tillman will be responsible for Flowers Foods’ legal, corporate governance, compliance, and governmental affairs, and will report to A. Ryals McMullian, president and chief executive officer.

Ms. Tillman joined the company as a corporate attorney in 1995 and was promoted to vice-president and associate general counsel; vice-president of compliance and assistant general counsel; and vice-president, chief compliance officer and deputy general counsel.

“Throughout her career, Stephanie has consistently provided a thoughtful and valuable perspective on matters concerning our business and our industry,” Mr. McMullian said. “I, along with the board and other members of the management team, look forward to her contributions as she takes on her new role as our chief legal officer.”