More than 3,000 exhibitors from eight sectors will showcase the latest packaging technologies at interpack 2020, set for May 7–13 in Düsseldorf, Germany. To ensure that attendees have enough time to view all innovations on display, the show floor has been reorganized for a more streamlined visit.

interpack showcases packaging solutions and related processing technologies for the food, bakery, confectionery, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, consumer packaged goods and industrial goods industries. For this year’s show, exhibitors will be grouped together by the sector they serve and products they offer. Suppliers of bakery and confectionery packaging and processing equipment will be located in Halls 1, 3 and 4, while food, beverage, C.P.G. and industrial goods packaging and processing machinery will be located in Halls 5, 6, 11, 12, 13 and 14. Companies presenting packaging materials and supplies will be located in Halls 7a, 7, 8a, 9 and 10.

On interpack’s web site, a variety of planning tools are available to help attendees navigate the trade show and connect with suppliers. The exhibitor database MyOrganizer lets visitors create personalized hall maps, while the Matchmaking program allows attendees to find exhibitors through an algorithm that adapts to their interests and needs. In addition, interpack’s mobile application includes up-to-date exhibitor and event information, hall maps, tradeshow news and more.

For more information on interpack 2020, visit www.interpack.com.