CAMDEN, N.J. — The Campbell Soup Co. is adding two new product lines under its Late July snack brand: grain-free tortilla chips and organic potato chips.

New Late July No Grain Tortilla Chips are made with organic ground tigernut flour, cassava flour and chia seeds. Certified gluten-free, corn-free and paleo friendly, the chips come in sea salt and sea salt and lime varieties. Late July No Grain Tortilla Chips are available at select retailers, including Whole Foods, Giant Eagle and Stop & Shop and will roll out nationwide in March. The tortilla chips will be available in 5.5-oz bags for a suggested retail price of $3.49.

Late July’s new U.S.D.A. certified organic potato chips are available in Simple as Sea Salt, Laid Back BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar Vibes flavors. Launching exclusively at Whole Foods, the chips will debut nationwide in March 2020 at a suggested retail price of $3.49 per 5-oz bag.

“Late July is committed to providing award-winning taste through the highest quality organic and non-G.M.O. ingredients,” Late July said. “Great for dipping or eating on their own, these new Late July chips are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, vegan, kosher and with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.”