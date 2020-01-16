MONTREAL — Yeast-based ingredient producer Lallemand is strengthening its position in the North American market with the acquisition and transformation of a new production site in Cornwall, Ont.

Production at the yeast extraction facility has begun following more than a year of refurbishment and investment in new equipment. Cornwall’s strategic location several miles north of the U.S. border will allow for quick customer response and makes more products available within the NAFTA/U.S.M.C.A. trade agreements for savory and fermentation customers, Lallemand said.