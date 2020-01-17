WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association applauded the U.S. Senate’s approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (U.S.M.C.A.) on Jan. 16. The Senate approved the agreement by a vote of 89-10, which followed the House of Representatives approval in December by a vote of 385-41.

The U.S.M.C.A. now heads to President Donald Trump for his signature.

“While we have concerns regarding footnote language targeting the baking industry for enhanced inspections, we are confident that our industry’s stellar workforce record will render those inspections moot,” said Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of the A.B.A.

The improvements made under the U.S.M.C.A. are expected to further enhance the U.S. food and agricultural exports and deliver an additional 2.2 billion in U.S. economic activity, the A.B.A. said.