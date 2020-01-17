More than 1,400 specialty food and drink companies from around the world will showcase new products at this year’s Winter Fancy Food Show, being held Jan. 19-21 in San Francisco and hosted by the Specialty Food Association (S.F.A.).

"The Winter Fancy Food Show is the first show of the decade to bring together the entire industry to taste, see, and buy what innovators are bringing to market,” said Phil Kafarakis, president of the S.F.A. “These are the folks who will be bringing consumers the best of the best in food this year.”

The S.F.A. expects more than 80,000 products to be on display, with some of those items making their debut at the trade show. Among the launches are an array of baked foods and snacks that draw on plant-based, gut health and low-carb trends. Click here to see the products being unveiled at the event.