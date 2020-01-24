ORRVILLE, OHIO — J.M. Smucker Co. has pledged $1 million toward the development of the I PROMISE School’s HomeTown Hall. The financial commitment is part of Smucker’s partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation, which is focused on investing time, resources and attention in the children of Akron, Ohio, the hometown of National Basketball Association player LeBron James. Smucker said the HomeTown Hall will provide a space for students’ continued development while encouraging family and community engagement. Construction on the hall is expected to begin later this year.

As part of its partnership with the I PROMISE School, Smucker has helped supply the school’s on-site food pantry and donated funds to the school’s library.

“Our passion for supporting families and children has always been a core value of our company,” said Jill Penrose, chief people and administrative officer at J.M. Smucker. “And the opportunity to play a role in the continued development of this important institution, and the positive impact it has on students, families and the community; supports our purpose: Feeding Connections That Help Us Thrive — Life Tastes Better Together.”