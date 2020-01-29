While sliced bread may be struggling for a variety of reasons, Jon Davis, vice-president of innovation for Aryzta North America and La Brea Bakery, believes some of those reasons are going to stick around this time.

“I think this is going to last a lot longer than a low-carb fad or diet,” he said.

Unlike diet crazes that come and go, consumers are looking for bread to bring value to their diet, he noted, and La Brea Bakery has been innovating to bring that value.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Mr. Davis discusses how La Brea Bakery has become more transparent about its supply chain and ingredients and partnered with farmers to develop new bread with heirloom and sprouted grains.

Mr. Davis shares not only why he thinks heirloom and sprouted grains are part of the future of bread but also some of the hurdles the industry will have to clear for sustainable change.

