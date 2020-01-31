CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls has announced its products are now available in H-E-B retail stores located in Austin and Houston, Texas. Other products now available in Texas stores include Long (hot dog) Potato Rolls, Martin’s Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread, Martin’s Potato Bread, and Martin’s 100% Whole Wheat Potato Bread.

Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread started out as a small family business operating out of a garage in Pennsylvania 65 years ago and has since expanded to cover most of the East coast of the United States as well as several Midwestern and Southern metropolitan areas. Martin’s products have been available in the Austin area through an independent operator since 2015.

Committed to providing fresh, high quality products, Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls only allows its products to be on store shelves an average of three to four days.

Executives at Martin’s are hopeful the expansion will create new employment opportunities in the Houston and Austin areas, in addition to providing the cities with delicious new products.

“We have decided to open this region with company-owned routes and our route sales employees who are hired from the local region,” said Scott Heintzelman, vice-president of finance and administration. “Martin’s sets a high priority on providing the best customer service and having employees from this area will emphasize our willingness to serve our H-E-B customers.”