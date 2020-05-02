What we eat, where we eat and how we eat are changing, and the commercial baking industry needs to adapt to those changes in order to grow. In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Daniel Servitje, chief executive officer and chairman of Grupo Bimbo, Mexico City, shares how Grupo Bimbo is keeping up with the fast-paced change and how the industry can be a part of the consumer conversation.

While the industry has weathered many fad diets, the current consumer antagonism toward bread has been exacerbated by a complete revolution — not only in nutrition and consumer education — but also the upheaval in how consumers eat. People snack more and eat on-the-go as a norm. And ideas about nutrition are expanding as consumers educate themselves more. Beyond low carb, consumers want ingredients they recognize, plant-based foods, and less sugar and fat. Shoppers also are starting to look at companies more holistically when making purchasing decisions.

“We also know that consumers are much more interested in what companies are doing with regards to corporate social responsibility and the environment,” Mr. Servitje said.

In this episode, he outlines how the company has positioned itself as one that cares about the environment, its employees and consumers. Mr. Servitje also makes a case for how a checkoff program can educate consumers on how bread fits into a healthy diet.

