FORT WAYNE, IND. — Judy Bobilya-Feher has been promoted to chief financial officer of Aunt Millie’s Bakeries. She succeeds Jay Miller, who retired on Dec. 31, 2019.

Ms. Bobilya-Feher has been with Aunt Millie’s for 28 years, most recently as vice-president of finance. She earlier was director of finance at the company. Prior to joining Aunt Millie’s she was a senior associate at Coopers & Lybrand.

She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana University. She is a certified public accountant and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Indiana C.P.A. Society and Financial Executives International.

“Judy has served as a key part of our management team,” said John F. Popp, president of Aunt Millie’s. “She has been instrumental in managing a number of complex company initiatives over the last several years. We have every confidence that Judy will continue the high standards in the finance department.”

Aunt Millie’s operates five bakeries in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, and more than 50 branch depots plus 29 outlet stores in those states, plus Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin.