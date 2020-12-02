NEW YORK — Kind Healthy Snacks is expanding into three new categories with the launch of Kind Bark, Kind Nut Butter Bars and Kind Snack Mixes.

Propelling the brand into the chocolate aisle, new Kind Bark is made with nuts and Fair Trade certified 55% cacao dark chocolate. The Non-GMO Project verified bark comes in varieties such as dark chocolate and roasted peanuts, dark chocolate almond and sea salt, dark chocolate almond and cherries, and dark chocolate almond and salted caramel.

Kind Nut Butter Bars, which move Kind into the refrigerated aisle, come in four varieties: almond butter blueberry, peanut butter dark chocolate, peanut butter crunch and almond butter dark chocolate. Made with 4 to 9 ingredients each, the gluten-free bars provide 12 to 14 grams of protein and contain 230 to 240 calories.

Expanding Kind into the snack mix aisle is new Kind Snack Mix, available in both nuts and fruit clusters and nuts and seeds clusters. The nuts and seeds mixes come in such varieties as almond pumpkin chia and almond cashew sunflower.

“Since day one, Kind has been obsessed with upholding our brand promise — to create innovative, premium foods that are both healthy and tasty,” said Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of Kind. “While these categories are new for us, each is consistent with how we’ve always entered new categories — with an eye to creatively elevate people’s overall experience.”

Kind’s expansion into the chocolate, refrigerated and snack mix categories follows the company’s launch into the frozen aisle last May when it debuted the Kind Frozen bar. The frozen creamy nut bar features almonds, dark chocolate and sea salt. The product contains 190 calories and 11 grams of sugar per serving.