WASHINGTON — Mollie Ziegler Hemingway and Juan Williams have been announced as keynote speakers at the American Bakers Association’s 2020 Political Action Committee (PAC) townhall and dinner scheduled for April 20. Ms. Hemingway is an author, columnist and political commentator. She is a senior editor at The Federalist and a contributor for Fox News. Mr. Williams is a journalist and political analyst for Fox News Channel. He also writes for several newspapers, including The Washington Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

“With the 2020 presidential election in full-swing, Mollie and Juan’s expert analysis at the American Bakers PAC events will help us understand the political landscape and outlook for November,” said Stephanie Tillman, chair of the American Bakers PAC. “Mollie and Juan hold unique perspectives and we look forward to hearing their thoughts on how the baking industry can mobilize to empower voters and elect leaders who will protect free enterprise in Washington.”