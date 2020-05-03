MCLEAN, VA. — Anders Bering has been named vice president of global public affairs at Mars, Inc.

He joins the company from global beer brewer Carlsberg Group, where he oversaw internal and external communications, government relations and sustainability as vice president of corporate affairs. Prior to joining Carlsberg, he was a division head for the Danish Ministry of Economic and Business Affairs as well as a national expert for the European Commission in Belgium.

In his new role, Mr. Bering will lead Mars’ government relations service centers in Washington; Brussels; Beijing and Moscow.

He will be responsible for establishing public policy positions and public affairs strategies on issues such as climate action, human rights and trade.

“I’m delighted to welcome Anders to our Mars corporate affairs leadership team,” said Andy Pharoah, global vice president for corporate affairs and sustainability at Mars, Inc. “As the dynamics of global policy continue to shift around us, it’s more important than ever that businesses like Mars are working proactively to create the world we want tomorrow. With his significant experience leading government relations and sustainability initiatives for Carlsberg, Anders will bring a valuable, holistic perspective as we continue strengthening our global corporate reputation.”