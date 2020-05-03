CHARLOTTE, NC — SNAC International has cancelled SNAXPO 2020, an annual trade show highlighting snack manufacturing equipment, ingredients and technology.

“As a result of the impact of significantly reduced anticipated attendance related to recent corporate travel restrictions, SNAC International has made the difficult decision to cancel its annual main event, SNAXPO 2020, scheduled for March 22-24 in Charlotte, NC,” said Elizabeth Avery, president and chief executive officer, SNAC International. “In the coming days and weeks, we will be investigating all possible options, including rescheduling the event in 2020.”

The organization said it will provide refunds for all registration fees. Exhibitors and sponsors also will receive full compensation for their booth registration fee and sponsorship investment.

Ms. Avery noted that SNAC International would be updating the industry on any future plans for the show.

“We are committed to serving the needs of the snack industry and its supply chain and will stay in close contact as we have more information to share,” she said.