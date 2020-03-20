WASHINGTON — The 2020 American Bakers Association (ABA) Annual Convention has been canceled. The event was scheduled for April 19-22 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“After an exhaustive process of due diligence conversations and staff preparation efforts, ABA has come to a difficult decision to cancel the 2020 ABA Annual Convention,” said Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of the ABA. “The health and safety of our attendees and staff are of paramount importance. We are humbled by the support and outreach of our members, as we seek ways to better serve you all during this unprecedented time in our nation.”

Next year’s ABA convention is scheduled for March 21-24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla., where it will provide education sessions and networking events and celebrate the Allied Trades of the Baking Industry’s 101st anniversary.