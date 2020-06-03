CHICAGO — Tedd Kruse has been named president of the global milling business of Archer Daniels Midland Co. Mr. Kruse has been chief executive officer of Stratas Foods, a 50/50 joint venture between ADM and ACH Food Companies, since 2011.

“Tedd’s extensive leadership experience and expertise will help us continue to grow and modernize our milling business as we maintain our focus on expanding our customer value proposition and driving further operational efficiencies,” said Christopher M. Cuddy, president, Carbohydrate Solutions, at ADM.

The Stratas Foods joint venture was established in 2008, and supplies fats and oils to the foodservice, food ingredient and retail private label markets. Mr. Kruse has been with ADM since 1993 and before moving to Stratas held leadership positions in the company’s sweetener and food oils business. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Iowa State University, Ames.

“We’ve made significant enhancements and improvements to our milling business in recent years,” Mr. Cuddy said. “We realigned our production footprint in the Midwest, opening a new state-of-the-art facility in Mendota, (Ill.) and closing three older mills. We completed a major modernization of our mill in Enid, (Okla.). And we’re continuing to look for new opportunities to add value for our customers and for ADM.”

Also during 2019, ADM moved its headquarters from Overland Park, Kan., to Decatur, Ill. Shortly after the move was announced, Kevin Like, a longtime ADM Milling executive, was named president of the division.

ADM said that Mr. Like will assume a new leadership role in the key management group at ADM, focusing on bakery accounts.