EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Undercover Snacks has launched a new Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate flavored snack. The certified gluten-, peanut- and tree nut-free snack has been named a NEXTY Awards finalist in the Best New Sweet or Dessert category by New Hope Network, a media company specializing in the healthy lifestyle products industry.

“We are thrilled that our Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate flavor was chosen as a 2020 NEXTY Awards Finalist,” said Diana Levy, founder and chief executive officer of Undercover Snacks. “Using simple, premium ingredients, we have created a snack that is uniquely light, crispy, satisfying and incredibly delicious.”

Undercover Snacks may be purchased on the company’s website, Amazon and at grocery stores nationwide.