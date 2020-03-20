ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Bridgford Foods Corp. is selling one of its two production facilities in Chicago for $60 million. In a March 16 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Anaheim-based Bridgford said it has sold the facility, a 156,000-square-foot building on North Green Street to CRG Acquisition, LLC. CRG is a St. Louis-based commercial real estate developer. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first of 2021.

Bridgford said CRG is planning to build a mixed-use project on the site, and the sales transaction is contingent on the developer securing relevant zoning approval. In addition to the Green Street facility, a meat processing plant, Bridgford has owned since 1975, the company in 2017 purchased an existing facility on 44th Street in Chicago for approximately $5.6 million in cash and has upgraded the 177,000-square-foot facility building, which is situated on eight acres.

In addition to its meat processing business, Bridgford is a supplier of frozen bread, rolls, biscuits and frozen sandwiches.