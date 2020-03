YORK, PA. — Clint Adams has been named vice president of sales and marketing at CBF Bakery Systems, an equipment manufacturer. In this role, he will lead the company’s sales team, develop business opportunities and create personalized customer solutions.

Mr. Adams has more than 30 years of baking industry experience. Prior to joining CBF, he held sales positions at AMF Bakery Systems and managed operations at The Bakery Cos.’ Tennessee Bun Co. facility, and The J.M. Smucker Co.