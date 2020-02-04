FRESNO, CALIF. — The whole-fruit snack brand Sun-Maid Growers of California has revamped its packaging and logo across all products.

The new packaging includes a new font and graphics highlighting product differentiation. In addition, the revamped design will include accentuated callouts, including “0g of added sugar” and “made with whole fruit,” as well a Non-GMO Project verification on the front of the packaging.

“The redesign was a delicate balance between updating a package that hadn’t been touched since the 1970s, and not disrupting the recognition and awareness we have with this loved brand,” said Harry Overly, president and chief executive officer of Sun-Maid. “The beloved Sun-Maid Girl and logo debuted over a century ago and gives the brand the trusted and timeless identity it enjoys today. The reintroduction maintains our icon and adds fresh aesthetics and important information about our better-for-you snacks to our package, which today’s shopper demands.”

The updated Sun-Maid packaging is in stores now, with stock-keeping units expected to be complete by Easter.