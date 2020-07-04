CHICAGO — Puratos has introduced a new set of resources for bakers designed to help bring the entire baking industry together during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The leader in the bakery, patisserie and chocolate sectors has launched the MySolutions digital platform that includes MyAdvantage and MyLink — online resources for bakers facing challenges related to COVID-19.

MyAdvantage is an online resource focused on ready-to-use products. These labor-saving and ingredient-saving products help bakery businesses address the significant current challenges of short supply of ingredients and skilled labor. MyAdvantage also offers information on adjusting recipes to accommodate the significant shift in consumer demand toward packaged goods and online shopping.

MyLink digital services allows Puratos US customers to reach out to the Puratos US technical team for them to answer questions and provide demonstrations. Resources are available for product support, including a direct technical support line, online request for interactive technical support and PuratosTV — step-by-step recipe videos.

“I am delighted that our proven product solutions and technical expertise are being made available in new and innovative ways to support the baking industry,” said Andy Brimacombe, president of Puratos US. “Now more than ever, it is critical we come together to provide a continuous supply of great-tasting and safe foods to consumers, and we are pleased to play our part.”